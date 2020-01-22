Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar in elite list with 301*

Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar in elite list with 301*

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan hit his maiden tripe ton and in some style as Mumbai faught back against Uttar Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy tie at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. In the process, Sarfaraz joined an elite list which consists of Rohit Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar among others.

Sarfaraz, who like Virender Sehwag, reached his triple hundred with a six off Rinku Singh, became the seventh Mumbai player to score a triple ton in Ranji Trophy. He now joins Rohit, Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer, Vijay Merchant and Ajit Wadekar.

The 22-year-old's 301 not out was only the 8th triple century by a Mumbaikar in Ranji Trophy. Jaffer is the only batsman from Mumbai to hit a triple hundred twice.

The last triple century scored by a Mumbai player in Ranji Trophy was by Rohit Sharma in 2009.

Sarfaraz's 301* is now the second-highest score in first-class cricket while batting at number six. The highest score belomgs to Karnataka's Karun Nair, who hit 328 against Tamil Nadu in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium.

The former UP batsman's 388-ball innings was laced with 30 fours and 8 sixes.

Riding on his heroics, Mumbai Mumbai declared on 688/7 and got three points on the basis of the first-innings lead of 63 runs.