Ranji Trophy, Group C: Haryana beat Maharashtra by innings and 68 runs

Haryana skipper Harshal Patel led from the front with a five-wicket haul to set up an innings and 68 runs victory in the Ranji Trophy Group C opener against Maharashtra on the fourth and final day here on Thursday.

Resuming at overnight 61 for 5, the visitors' second innings lasted only 10 more overs as Patel (5/12) hastened the end with some incisive bowling.

Maharashtra were bundled out for 86 in their second innings after making 247 in their first knock.

The 29-year old Patel, who had taken four wickets in the first innings, was at it again and picked up the wickets of Azim Kazi (17), Pradeep Dadhe (0) and number 11 Samad Fallah (0) to signal the win for Haryana.

He struck the first blow by removing Kazi, having him caught behind by Nitin Saini.

Ashish Hooda got into the act and scalped the wickets of Avdhoot Bandekar (14) and Satyajeet Bachhav (10) as Maharashtra slipped to 85 for 8 before Patel cleaned up the tail to ensure seven points for the home side.

Earlier, Maharashtra had made 247 in response to Haryana's first innings score of 401 built on superb tons by opener Shubham Rohilla (142) and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan (117).

Meanwhile, the final day's play between Assam and Services in Guwahati was on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the city following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha had posted victories over Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively.

Brief Scores:

Haryana 401 all out in 124.2 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 142; AA Sanklecha 4/83, SS Bachhav 3/76) beat Maharashtra 247 all out in 96 overs (Naushad Shaik 60, AN Kazi 36; Harshal Patel 4/70, Ashish Hooda 3/50, Tinu Kundu 3/52) and 86 all out in 29 overs (N Shaik 27; Harshal Patel 5/12, A Hooda 4/31) by an innings and 68 runs.

Haryana: 7 points, Maharashtra: 0.