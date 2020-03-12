Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 4: Live Cricket Score

RANJI TROPHY FINAL, SAURASHTRA VS BENGAL, DAY 4 LIVERanji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 4: Bengal ended Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on 134/4, trailing their opponents by 291 runs. Saurashtra, who resumed the third day's play on the overnight score of 384/8, lost an early wicket on Wednesday as Bengal pacer Akash Deep dismissed Chirag Jani with a ball that kept low. However, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 33, and skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who scored 20, added 38 runs for the last wicket as Saurashtra, batting first, posted 425 runs on the board in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.
SAURASHTRA VS BENGAL, RANJI TROPHY FINAL, DAY 4 LIVE
Brief Preview: Saurashtra maintained their grip over the Ranji Trophy final on day three despite a fighting stand between Bengal veteran Manoj Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee on a deteriorating pitch here on Wednesday. [Read full preview here]