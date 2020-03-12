Image Source : BCCI Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 4: Live Cricket Score

Bengal ended Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on 134/4, trailing their opponents by 291 runs. Saurashtra, who resumed the third day's play on the overnight score of 384/8, lost an early wicket on Wednesday as Bengal pacer Akash Deep dismissed Chirag Jani with a ball that kept low. However, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 33, and skipper Jaydev Unadkat , who scored 20, added 38 runs for the last wicket as Saurashtra, batting first, posted 425 runs on the board in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Saurashtra maintained their grip over the Ranji Trophy final on day three despite a fighting stand between Bengal veteran Manoj Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee on a deteriorating pitch here on Wednesday.