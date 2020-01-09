Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill fined full match fee for dissent

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBMAN GILL Punjab captain Shubman Gill was fined 100% match fee for dissent towards umpire Mohammad Rafi.

The Punjab batsman refused to walk after being given out by the umpire, which led to Rafi changing the decision and recalling Gill to the crease. The Delhi side was left baffled with the decision and walked off the ground, halting the game for a significant period of time.

The match referee intervened after the walk-off and the game resumed.

Delhi Captain Dhruv Shorey was also fined half of his match fee following the walk-off.

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana had told PTI earlier.

Asked if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting side, Khurana absolutely denied any such move.

"Our vice-captain (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.