Ranji Trophy, Group A: Ricky's unbeaten 70 gives Andhra upper hand over Delhi

Andhra Pradesh have taken a first-innings lead over Delhi on day 2 of the Ranji Trophy group game.

Ricky Bhui cracked an unbeaten 70 to guide Andhra Pradesh to 249 for six against Delhi at stumps on day two of their Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 16 for 2, Andhra rode on Ricky's unconquered 164-ball 70 and some useful contributions from Manish Golamaru (42), skipper G H Vihari (38) and Karan Shinde (48) to take a first innings lead of 34 runs.

At the draw of stumps, Girinath Reddy (11) was giving company to Ricky with two more days to go in the match.

For Delhi, pacer Navdeep Saini claimed two wickets on Wednesday to go with the one which he took on the opening day.

Pawan Suyal also accounted for two wickets and Simarjeet Singh (1/69) took one but the Delhi bowlers were guilty of giving away as many as 30 extras.

On Tuesday, Andhra had dismissed Delhi for 215 but found themselves in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 16 for two at stumps.

Overnight batsmen Manish Golamaru and Vihari added 78 runs after resumption of the innings to take Andhra close to the 100-mark.

However, Saini returned to dismiss both Manish and Vihari as Andhra slipped to 109 for four in 36.1 overs.

KS Bharat (1) too was dismissed LBW by Simarjeet as Andhra lost half of their side in 37.4 overs.

Ricky then joined hands with Karan and forged a 122-run partnership to overhaul Delhi's first innings score.

In other Group A matches, opener Abhishek Raman (110) scored a century while Manoj Tiwary (51) hit a fifty as Bengal reached 236 for 6 in reply to Kerala's first innings score of 239.

Bengal thus trailed Kerala by just three runs with four wickets remaining in their first innings at stumps.

Brief Score:

Delhi 1st innings: 215

Andhra 1st innings: 249 for 6 in 87 overs (Ricky Bhui 70 not out; Navdeep Saini 3/77).

At Thumba:

Kerala 1st innings: 239

Bengal 1st innings: 236 for 6 in 86 overs (A Raman 110; Basil Thampi 2/35)

At Patiala:

Hyderabad 1st innings: 242

Punjab 1st innings 167 for 4 in 51 overs (Mandeep Singh 65; Mohammed Siraj 3/40)

At Nagpur:

Vidarbha 1st innings: 510 for 8 declared (FY Fazal 136, MR Kale 138, AV Wadkar 111; TM Ul-Haq 4/87)

Rajasthan 1st innings: 45 for 1 in 19 overs (AV Gautam 35; U Yadav 1/15).