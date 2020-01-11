Cheteshwar Pujara joins elite list with 50th century in first-class cricket

Image Source : BCCI File image of Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara started the new year with a bang as he joined an elite list of Indian cricketers with his 50th century in his first-class career. He achieved the feat during the Ranji Trophy 2019/20 match between Saurashtra and Karnataka at his home ground in Rajkot. Pujara became the ninth Indian to join the list comprising Sachin Tendulkar and birthday boy Rahul Dravid.

Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin top the list for the Indians with 81 first-class tons, followed by Dravid (68), Vijay Hazare (60), Wasim Jaffer (57), Dilip Vengsarkar and VVS Laxman (55 each) and Mohammad Azharuddin (54).

However, Pujara stands fourth among active cricketers with most first-class centuries - Essex and England great Alastair Cook (65) stands atop followed by former South Africa captain Hashim Amla (52) who will feature for Surrey in the upcoming season and former India opener and Ranji stalwart Jaffer. Pujara, at 31, is the youngest entrant to this list.

Pujara is followed by former Australian skipper Steve Smith who has 42 first-class tons to his name. Among his Indian teammates, skipper Virat Kohli stands behind Pujara with 34 tons.

Talking about the game, Pujara made his fourth appearance in the Ranji 2019/20 season in the Karnataka game. He had previously scored two half-centuries, against Uttar Pradesh and Railways. On Saturday, Pujara walked in at 28 for 1 and strolled through the first two sessions before ending the day with an unbeaten 162 as Saurashatra amassed 296 for the loss of two wickets.

Pujara will next feature for India in the impending New Zealand Test series that begins from next month.