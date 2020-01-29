Naved-ul-Hasan warns Virender Sehwag: 'Khabardar hamaare players ke khilaaf ek lafz bhi galat bola'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has shot a warning at Virender Sehwag on his official YouTube channel.

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has hit out at Virender Sehwag after his comments on Pakistan cricketers in a video. Sehwag had earlier said that former Pakistan cricketers tend to praise Indian players to secure places as analysts/experts in Indian media, and his comments have since met with dissent from the Pakistan players.

Naved-ul-Hasan, on his official YouTube channel, asked Sehwag to talk about Pakistan cricketers with more respect.

"2 years ago also you had given this statement and we did not react, but now we are forced to give it back to you," said the former Pakistan bowler.

"I have to give it back to you on social media. Khabardar agar humare legend players ke khilaf aapne ek lafz bhi galat bola. We respect the senior players. Humare legends ke khilaf aisi bakwas mat kare. Kisi channel pe baithne ke liye Pakistan ke khilaf har doosre ya teesre mahine bayan na diya kare."

Sehwag and Naved-ul-Hasan were teammates during the 2015-16 season of the Masters Champions League in the UAE, where the Indian opener led the side to the title.

"We were playing MCL & our team won the tournament. I gave you credit as you were the captain but you took unfair advantage of that comment. I praised you due to your captaincy, not because I wanted a chance to sit on Indian TV channels," said the Pakistan pacer.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had also lashed out at Sehwag for his comments.

"I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticized them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia,” Akhtar had said.