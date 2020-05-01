Ramnaresh Sarwan played no part in decision to not retain Chris Gayle: Jamaica Tallawahs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jamaica Tallawahs have issued a statement after Chris Gayle launched a scathing attack on Ramnaresh Sarwan, alleging that the latter played a role in his ouster from the franchise.

Days after Chris Gayle launched a scathing attack on former Windies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan, claiming that he played a role in his ouster from Jamaica Tallawahs, the franchise has issued a clarification on the same. In their statement, Tallawahs have defended Sarwan, stating that he had nothing to do with the release of Gayle.

Gayle blasted Sarwan in a three-part YouTube video, going to the extent of calling him 'worse than the coronavirus' and 'a snake'.

In their statement, the Tallawahs said that the decision to not retain Gayle was made by the 'ownership and management' which did not include Sarwan.

"Gayle gave several reasons for the decision that was made not to retain him in the Tallawahs. However, the truth is that this decision was made collectively by the Ownership and Management team which did not include Ramnaresh Sarwan and based purely on business and cricketing reasoning," Jamaica Tallawahs said in a statement on their official website.

"Further, the ownership and management of the Tallahwas have no political affiliation with any political organization in any country of the Caribbean," the statement read.

Gayle had claimed that Sarwan wanted to take control of the franchise and that is why he engineered Gayle's ouster from the team.

"Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle had said in the video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Gayle played his first four CPL seasons with Tallawahs before turning out for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the next two seasons respectively.

He returned to Tallawahs the previous season as a marquee player before his alleged fall-out with the franchise that saw him join St. Lucia Zouks for the next season.

