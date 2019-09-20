Image Source : @BCCI/TWITTER Rahul Dravid joins Team India in practice session ahead of 3rd T20I

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday lit up Twitter by sharing the photo of two of the greats who served Indian cricket for a long time and are still doing their best in different ways to take it to bigger heights - Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri.

Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid met head coach Ravi Shastri and Team India ahead of the third T20I against South Africa on Sunday, 22 September in Bengaluru.

The BCCI posted the photo on Twitter with the caption: "When two greats of Indian Cricket meet."

Rahul Dravid, who was appointed as the head of cricket at NCA (National Cricket Academy) earlier this year, was seen in the photo shaking hands with Ravi Shastri, while, fielding coach R Sridhar and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was spotted in the background.

After taking retirement from cricket, Dravid groomed young Indian talents and guided India's u-19 team to 2018 Under-19 World Cup triumph under Prithvi Shaw's leadership.

Meanwhile, under head coach Ravi Shastri the senior Indian team had a dominating 2019 ICC World Cup but the semifinal against New Zealand turned out to be a roadblock for Virat Kohli and Co.

Despite exit in the semifinals of 2019 WC, Ravi Shastri was retained as the head coach of the Indian team for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. It is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).