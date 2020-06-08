'Racism is not okay': Jofra Archer urges victims to speak out against racial injustice

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England fast bowler Jofra Archer has come in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, saying that one should 'never keep things bottled up' if they face racism.

England's premier fast bowler Jofra Archer has said that victims of racial abuse need to be vocal about the discrimination. His comments come following the widespread protests taking place after the death of George Floyd, a Black American.

Floyd died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, even as he repeatedly said, "I can't breathe."

The incident triggered the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, and people in the UK, too, organised a march on Saturday in support of the movement.

"I'm very glad the Black Lives Matter campaign has got as vocal as this," Archer, who himself has been subjected to racial abuse in the past, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"As an individual, I've always been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers you. My personal view is that you should never keep things bottled up, because racism is not okay."

Jofra Archer faced racial abuse during England's tour of New Zealand and opened up on the incident on Twitter. Eventually, the fan who abused Archer was banned for two years.

"We all live in the country and if you are English, you have as much right to play as anyone else," Archer further wrote. (ALSO READ: Tendulkar takes stand against racial injustice)

"There was a picture ... of me, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid hugging in celebration during the 2019 World Cup. It told you everything you need to know about our team."

Earlier, the ICC also posted a video, showing England's celebrations after Archer bowled the final ball of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. The video message read, " "Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't see the full picture. The ICC stands against racism."

(With inputs from IANS)

