Quinton de Kock becomes fastest wicketkeeper to 200 Test dismissals, breaks Adam Gilchrist's record

Image Source : GETTY South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in action during Day One of the Fourth Test between South Africa and England at The Wanderers on January 24, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa's Quinton de Kock on Sunday scripted a world record at the Wanderers in Johannesburg amid the hosts' struggling outing against England in the fourth and final Test of the series. De Kock went past legendary gloveman Adam Gilchrist to script the record.

De Kock bagged four catches in the second innings against Joe Root's side, completing the dismissals of Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes. And three in the first innings - Dominic Sibley, Root and Sam Curran. En route to the tally of seven catches in the innings, De Kock became the fastest wicketkeeper in Test cricket history to complete 200 dismissals.

Acheiving the feat in his 45th match as a wicketkeeper, De Kock surpassed Gilchrist's previous record of 47. He also went past veteran keeper Mark Boucher's tally of 52, who stands fifth in the list. De Kock now has 202 dismissals - 191 catches and 11 stumpings. He is second among South Africans, with Boucher standing atop with 553 dismissals.

He also starred with the bat scoring a resilient 76 in South Africa's tally of 183 in the first innings which left the hosts trailing by 217 runs. De Kock was dismissed before lunch by Mark Wood, the second wicket of the three they picked up late in the opening session.

England continued with their dominance on the scoreboard as Root's second fifty in the game and Sibley's 44 helped the visitors set an improbable target of 457 for South Africa at stumps.