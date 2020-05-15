Putting in the work is a way of life: Virat Kohli shares indoor training video amid coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : AP IMAGE File image of Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday evening shared a video of his indoor training session amid the coronavirus lockdown, his first such clip since the lockdown was imposed upon on March 24.

Kohli was spotted running up and down with his running shoes on, sweating it out in his Mumbai apartment.

"Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours," he captioned the video.

Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/oymi2a5plw — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2020

Earlier in the lockdown period, he engaged himself in chatting with various team members from IPL, Indian team and veteran cricketers like Kevin Pietersen.

Meanwhile, speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Kohli admitted that he has found a silver lining as he admitted that this has been the longest he has spent with wife Anushka Sharma together since the time the two met.

“Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s something or the other happening! There’s one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It’s so nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It’s been amazing,” he said.

