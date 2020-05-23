Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'Publicity hungry': Shahid Afridi faces flak from Pakistan citizens after visiting crash site in Karachi

'Publicity hungry': Shahid Afridi faces flak from Pakistan citizens after visiting crash site in Karachi

Shahid Afridi is being labelled as 'publicity hungry' after visiting the crash site in Karachi.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 23, 2020 20:53 IST
karachi plane crash, shahid afridi, shahid afridi pakistan
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Shahid Afridi is being labelled as 'publicity hungry' after visiting the crash site in Karachi.

After a tragic plane crash which killed 57 people in Karachi, Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is under significant scrutiny from the country's people after he visited the crash site on Saturday. The plane with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated area near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

The air travel restrictions in Pakistan were lifted by the country's government last week.

Related Stories

The Pakistan people took to Twitter to express their discomfort at Afridi visiting the crash site, with some even labelling it as being 'publicity hungry' stunt.

Afridi has been making headlines in Pakistan and India over the past few weeks over his controversial remarks on Kashmir.

A Pakistan journalist wrote, "Lala apni mashhori karwanay yahan bhi pohanch gaey. Publicity hungry man. (For the sake of publicity, Afridi reached here as well.) (ALSO READ: Health primary concern, difficult to confirm dates for IPL: Rijiju)

Another wrote, "Seems like Shahid Afridi is the commanding officer of disaster management cell, high ranked military officer and deployed law enforcer are briefing him about the rescue operation."

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Earlier, a series of former and current Indian cricketers, which included Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan slammed Afridi for his remarks on Kashmir.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X