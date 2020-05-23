'Publicity hungry': Shahid Afridi faces flak from Pakistan citizens after visiting crash site in Karachi

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shahid Afridi is being labelled as 'publicity hungry' after visiting the crash site in Karachi.

After a tragic plane crash which killed 57 people in Karachi, Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is under significant scrutiny from the country's people after he visited the crash site on Saturday. The plane with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated area near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

The air travel restrictions in Pakistan were lifted by the country's government last week.

The Pakistan people took to Twitter to express their discomfort at Afridi visiting the crash site, with some even labelling it as being 'publicity hungry' stunt.

Afridi has been making headlines in Pakistan and India over the past few weeks over his controversial remarks on Kashmir.

A Pakistan journalist wrote, "Lala apni mashhori karwanay yahan bhi pohanch gaey. Publicity hungry man. (For the sake of publicity, Afridi reached here as well.) (ALSO READ: Health primary concern, difficult to confirm dates for IPL: Rijiju)

Another wrote, "Seems like Shahid Afridi is the commanding officer of disaster management cell, high ranked military officer and deployed law enforcer are briefing him about the rescue operation."

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Lala apni mashhori karwanay yahan bhi pohanch gaey. Publicity hungry man. #PlaneCrash https://t.co/2MNn18wh3J — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) May 23, 2020

Seems like Shahid Afridi is the commanding officer of disaster management cell, high ranked military officer and deployed law enforcer are briefing him about the rescue operation. https://t.co/YHLlwQZG57 — Ammad 🇵🇰 (@KnightRises_) May 23, 2020

Agriculture department giving tour to fauj cultivated hand-selected future mayor of Islamabad - Shahid Afridi. pic.twitter.com/lfq6ZVHc3J — Jungjoo Gernail ☪ (@GernailSaheb) May 23, 2020

Why our security forces supporting Shahid Afridi and in what capacity? I have serious questions !! pic.twitter.com/d2Z6bZ8RCh — Malika Khan (@khaansaaib) May 23, 2020

I heard Aamir Liaquat had an argument to have pic at the sight, it seems Shahid Afridi also went for point scoring. https://t.co/mgVbdMX8rD — Dr. Hina S. Lodhi (@Hina19782) May 23, 2020

Shahid Afridi is Mufti Muneeb of Cricket. Endless dramas, zilch credibility. — Khalid Mehmood (@realkhalid_khan) May 23, 2020

When locals had done rescue work, Shahid Afridi arrives along with military men for selfies after the air crash.



It seems army will launch him from from Karachi.



Therefore selfie was essential. pic.twitter.com/nRmGezgoWM — ̶S̶̶H̶̶A̶̶A̶̶Y̶̶R̶̶A̶💜 (@CoolShaayra) May 23, 2020

Earlier, a series of former and current Indian cricketers, which included Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan slammed Afridi for his remarks on Kashmir.

