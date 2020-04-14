Provided him with food, helped him out: Mohammed Shami trying best to help daily wage labourers

Image Source : AP File image of Mohammed Shami

India pacer Mohammed Shami On Tuesday said that amid the coronavirus lockdown, he is trying his best to help the migrant labourers with food, while narrating a recent incident he helped out a needy who was en route to Rajasthan from Bihar.

Speaking with India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram Live, Shami mentioned that he is in fact working with a group of people to help these migrant labourers who have been hit the hardest owing to the coronavirus lockdown in India.

"He was coming from Rajasthan. Just imagine he is supposed to go to Bihar which is so far from Lucknow too. He has no means to commute and I saw in my home CCTV camera that he fainted in hunger and was close to my door. So I provided him with food and helped him out," Shami said.

"I am trying to help as much as I can. There are migrant workers here who are really struggling to meet ends. The highway is also near my house so I can see people having a tough time. I feel I should help and I am doing as much as possible," said the 29-year old fast bowler.

Meanwhile, Shami also said that during the lockdown, which has now been extended until May 3, he has been learning how to cook.

"I have learnt to cook. I go and help my mother in the kitchen," he said.

He also talked about his most memorable moment in Test cricket, recalling his nine-wicket haul at the Eden Gardens against West Indies in 2013.

"That was my favourite moment. It was at Eden Gardens in Kolkata," he concluded.

