Prithvi Shaw slams 100-ball 150 for India A against New Zealand XI

Prithvi Shaw slammed a 100-ball 150 during India A's second practice game against New Zealand XI on Saturday, announcing his comeback from an injury in the manner that matched the hype around him.

Eyeing a return to the Indian senior team, the 20-year-old Shaw struck 22 fours and two sixes during his blazing knock at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

Shaw's knock will certainly excite the selectors as they pick the squad for the Test series in New Zealand.

The first Test will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton and the second match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting February 29.

Batting first, India A were all out for an imposing 372 in 49.2 overs.

Shaw was in sparkling touch since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka cut short his run, ruling him out of India A's first practice match in New Zealand.

Having recovered from the injury, Shaw has straightaway set his sights on his immediate goals, with a fine knock.

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while trying to save an overthrow during the match against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Apart from Mumbai's Shaw, Vijay Shankar made 58 off 41 balls.

India A had won the first practice game by 92 runs.