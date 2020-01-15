Prithvi Shaw set to join India A squad for New Zealand tour: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prithvi Shaw, who faced an injury during the Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka, is set to return for the A tour to New Zealand.

Prithvi Shaw is set to join the India A squad in New Zealand, as the side prepares to play three unofficial one-dayers and two unofficial Test matches. The tour begins on January 22 with the limited-overs series. Shaw faced an injury during a Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka at the MCA Ground in Mumbai, while diving to save an overthrow.

According to a report from The Times of India, Shaw will be joining the India A squad on January 16 or 17, after passing the mandatory Yo-Yo Test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA),

"He cleared the mandatory yo-yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Tuesday morning. He should be flying on the 16th or 17th of January to join the India A side in New Zealand," a BCCI source told TOI.

The Mumbai batsman had been out of the Indian team since the side's tour to Australia. He faced an injury during fielding in a warm-up game before the Test series. During his recovery, he faced a further setback as he was banned for six months for taking a banned drug to treat his cough.

The report also suggests that the situation surrounding Shaw's fitness was one of the reasons behind the delay in announcing India's squads for ODIs and Tests against New Zealand. The squad for the five-match T20I series was announced on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya, who is on the road to recovery, did not feature in the T20I squad.

It is also reported that the selectors prefer to watch the ODI series against Australia before selecting the squad for the New Zealand tour.

India faced a humbling 10-wicket loss in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch slammed tons as the visitors chased a 256-run target with 74 balls to spare.