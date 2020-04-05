Prayer in unity does make difference: Virat Kohli urges Indians to 'stand together' in fight against COVID-19

Image Source : AP IMAGE File image of Virat Kohli

As the whole of India showed solidarity in the fight against the rising concern of the spread of coronavirus by lighting diyas and candles ins response to a request made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli urged the nation to 'stand together' in this fight against the novel virus.

"A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together," tweeted Kohli as he shared a wife Anushka Sharma's tweet where the two are seen lighting a diya.

A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together 🙏 https://t.co/EcmiX7EcoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020

This is the second such appeal from the Prime Minister, who had earlier urged the nation to observe 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards healthcare workers and other basic service providers by clapping for them.

It had received an overwhelming response from the citizens, including the sportspersons.

The whole of sporting universe has come to a halt owing to the spread of COVID-19. In India, the Indian Premier League has been suspended until April 15 although it seems unlikely to begin post the 21-day lockdown. Overall, the French Open hs been postponed until later this year while the Tokyo Olympics has been shifted to next summer. Meanwhile, Wimbledon 2020 became the first major sporting event to get canceled owing to the pandemic.

Latest News on Coronavirus