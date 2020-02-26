Pravin Tambe barred from playing in IPL due to appearance in T10 League: Report

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHANROYALS Pravin Tambe, who was selected by KKR in the IPL auction last year, will not be allowed to play in the tournament as he made an appearance in the T10 League in 2018.

Pravin Tambe, who became the oldest player to bag an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in December last year, has been disqualified from the tournament. The leg-break bowler, who was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a base price of Rs 20 Lakh in the IPL auction last year, is not allowed from playing in the tournament due to his appearance in the T10 League in UAE.

According to The Indian Express, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has informed KKR about the decision to disqualify Tambe from the upcoming season.

"He (Tambe) wont be allowed to play IPL,” Patel told the newspaper. "He (Tambe) won’t be allowed other wise we have to allow everyone.

"The board only allow players to play in one day, three day, four day and county cricket and each player has to seek BCCI and respective state association’s no-objection certificate."

The 48-year-old played in the T10 League in 2018.

Last year, Yuvraj Singh also played in the Global T20 League in Canada. The southpaw, however, had announced his retirement from international cricket prior to his appearance in the league. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had also followed a similar suit to play in an edition of the T10 League.

The 13th season of the IPL begins on March 29, when defending champions Mumbai Indians host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium at the Wankhede Stadium.