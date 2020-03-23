Poonam Yadav names one Indian women's cricketer who can score double ton in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a Q&A session on Sunday, Indian spinner Poonam Yadav named one women's player who can score a double century in ODIs.

Indian bowler Poonam Yadav believes that Smriti Mandhana is the one women's cricketer fro the current Indian side who can hit a double-century in one-day international cricket.

During a Q&A session on Twitter on Sunday, she was asked, "whom do u think can hit a double ton in ODI from women in blue?"

Yadav replied, "I think @mandhana_smriti. What do you think?"

Smriti Mandhana is widely regarded as one of the best batters in women's cricket at present. In 51 ODIs, she has scored 2,025 runs at an impressive average of 43.1. She has slammed four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

However, when another Twitter user asked Poonam on the toughest batter she had to bowl to, she replied, 'Hands down - Sophie Devine'.

The Indian women's team was last seen in action during the T20 World Cup in Australia last month, where the side faced a crushing loss to the hosts in the final. After staying unbeaten for the entirety of the tournament, India lost the final by 85 runs.

Poonam Yadav was the only player to feature in the Team of the Tournament, which was announced by the ICC after its completion. Indian batter and Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma featured as a 12th player in the Team of the Tournament.