Image Source : PTI/GETTY IMAGES PM Modi recalls Dravid, Laxman's heroics in 2001 Test against Australia in inspirational message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with over 2,000 students and teachers during the 'Pratiksha Pe Charcha' event at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. During the event, PM Modi enlightened the bright minds with his words of wisdom, and even took questions from the students. He discussed the various issues students face during examinations, and threw light on the different ways to tackle them.

During one such segment of the event, the Indian Prime Minister talked about former Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble as examples for motivation and positive thinking.

Recalling the famous India-Australia Test in 2001, the Indian PM said, "We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. Infact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come.

"Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did. They turned the match around."

After being enforced a follow-on by Australia, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman led the Indian fightback - batting for a whole day to not only steer India into a commanding lead, but also aiding the side to a memorable 171-run victory. Laxman (281) and Dravid (180) added 376 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership.

Laxman's 281 was also the highest individual score by an Indian at the time.

Talking about Anil Kumble, PM Modi remembered the Test against West Indies where the Indian leg-spinner bowled with a broken jaw. "Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," said the Prime Minister.

Kumble famously dismissed the legendary former West Indies batsman Brian Lara during his spell in Antigua.