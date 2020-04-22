Players have found cooking to be a really good stress buster: Rajasthan Royals physio

Image Source : TWITTER/RR Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday hosted a free weekly webinar which had physio John Gloster and spin consultant Ish Sodhi covering a range of subjects, from staying healthy in the lockdown, to learning more about cricket as a sport and industry. The idea was to talk about staying healthy in the lockdown.

Quite a few people from India and abroad joined the webinar to ask questions related to health, nutrition, maintaining fitness during lockdown, how cricketers are coping with the situation, what training do they undergo during this time when they have limited options available among others.

To make the session more interesting, the Royal colts (boys) and Royals sparks (girls) also joined the call and asked questions to both Ish and John.

Commenting on the three things matter to any athlete during this time, John said: "Strength of our immunity system, mental space and physical strength."

He went on to explain how this was indeed an incredible opportunity for the people to change some habits, install new habits. John then went on to tell the viewers how the Royals players have taken to cooking.

"Our players have found cooking to be a really good stress buster. Varun Aaron is particularly useful in kitchen, the other is Robin Uthappa. Shreyas (Gopal) is trying his best. Steve (Smith) has sent me some recipes, gearing to be an avid cook," he smiled.

Ish went on to elaborate how he spoke to his mother on improving his cooking skills. "Contacted my mum the other day, learnt how to make rotis, was missing home cooked Indian food," he pointed.

John said the focus should be on preparing for a better tomorrow. "This is about getting ready and be prepared for life post COVId-19ï¿½ how can we make best of this time and maintain our fitness, watch our diet. Switched on and ready to go, whenever its said ï¿½ let's get to the field," he pointed.

Commenting on some of the indoor exercises that viewers asked him to help with, he said: "Lunge walking, push ups, stairs-based exercisesï¿½most people have access to it. One can do squats, skipping and yoga. RR is putting up lots of videos of players doing stuff, young cricketers can follow that.. See for Smith and Jos Buttler's videos."

