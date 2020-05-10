People of Kolkata have fond place in my heart, pumped to come back to KKR: Pat Cummins

Image Source : TWITTER Pat Cummins has said that he is excited for a reunion with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Under normal circumstances, Pat Cummins would currently be taking part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. He was signed up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auctions in December last year.

However, with the cricket action coming to halt around the world due to coronavirus pandemic, Cummins is now spending time in the Australian countryside. Cummins currently lives in a farm where he can manage to go out for runs and do basic weight training. He also revealed that he is engaging in gardening and domestic chores.

"Yeah, we are living in a farm just about an hour-hour and a half south of Sydney. We have a little plot of land we bought here a couple of years ago. In hindsight, quite lucky we did that, we have been here for about a month now," said Cummins during a chat with kkr.in.

"Over here, I can still go for runs, and I have a basic weights setup. We have some cows here, who I have been feeding. I have also been doing some gardening jobs. So yeah, enjoying the fresh air quite a bit. There is absolutely no cricketer here on the farm. Hopefully it stays that way, it is my getaway spot from cricket. We are on the road so much usually, I come here to take those breaks," he said.

Cummins also opened up on his farm life, and revealed that he plans to get married next year.

"Yeah, we were all living separately, in different places. But it's nice now, we have all come together. It's nice to have more time to dedicate to the family. We are 5 of us, I have four siblings (two brothers, two sisters). Generally, even to work out a dinner plan, it takes us months to plan. Now we know every night we are together at home. Saturday nights are like trivia nights now, so yeah, it's been fun," said the Aussie pacer.

"Yes, that's right. Just after I got engaged though, we (Australian cricket team) were on a tour to South Africa for about three weeks. My fiance Becky's mom was here, and they got a lot of the planning done without me, which is great. It means I'm getting roped into a few things now, but most of the big decisions are already made. The wedding is next year sometime. I am not gonna tell you the exact date yet (laughs)."

Cummins started off with KKR and back with the franchise, the pacer says he had a great time. "I am very, very excited. My first taste of the IPL, and my biggest taste of India was when I was in Kolkata representing the Knight Riders. I was a few years younger than I am now. I absolutely loved it. Within our team, we had so much experience.

"Jacques Kallis, one of the world's biggest players, and suddenly, I'm there having dinner with him every night and getting to play alongside him. Andre (Russell) was just on his way to becoming the ballistic cricketer that he is. My first season there, we won the title. So KKR and the people of Kolkata have a very fond place in my heart. Even the office staff and management -- they have always been so nice to us players. I am pumped to go back and represent the team," he pointed.

But Cummins is happy that he didn't have to spend his birthday - May 8 - playing the IPL. "I am very happy that this birthday, I wasn't in India. You know why? Because I didn't get any cake on my face. Every time I have spent my birthday there, I have got smashed with cakes! There is always a cake waiting at the hotel in Kolkata. One year, Andre Russell put cake on my face, on my head and even in my ears!" he shared.

(With inputs from IANS)

