Image Source : TWITTER Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf draws flak on social media for 'slit-throat' celebration

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf drew flak on Thursday for his aggressive celebration after taking a wicket while playing for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here.

Rauf took a wicket for the Stars in their three-wicket win over Sydney Thunder and celebrated his scalp with his hand near his throat, gesturing to slit it.

Former Australian rugby league player Darryl Brohman was among those who condemned the celebration. "Not sure we need the throat cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top," he tweeted.

Not sure we need the throat cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top. Who’s with me? — Darryl Brohman (@therealbigmarn) January 2, 2020

Rauf returned figures of 3/24 to help his side to victory.

Extra Pace.. Haris Rauf will select himself for World Cup T20 2020 later this year inAustrailia.. He is so good to watch on Austrailian Decks :)

pic.twitter.com/aJsYNQM8d0 — Hamza Mirza Official (@newsarenapress) January 2, 2020

"Throat-slashing celebration should have no place in a cricket ground," tweeted a fan from Pakistan, as others also slammed the celebration on social media.