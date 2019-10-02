Sarfaraz Ahmed joins MS Dhoni in elite list of wicketkeeper-captains

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES As Pakistan took on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series in Karachi, their skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed joined MS Dhoni in an 'elite list' of wicketkeeper-captains.

Pakistan skipper Safaraz Ahmed achieved another feat on Wednesday when he led his team out on the field against Sri Lanka in the teams third one-day international at the National Stadium in Karachi as he became only the second wicket-keeper in the history of the game to captain his side in 50 ODI games.

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni tops the list as he led the Men in Blue in 200 ODIs where he won 110 matches, lost 74 and five matches ended in a tie.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has won 27 and lost 20 matches so far as Pakistan's skipper.

Pakistan currently lead the three-match series against Sri Lanka 1-0.