Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I: Watch PAK vs SL on SonyLIV and Sony SIX

Image Source : AP Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I: Full details on when and where to watch PAK vs SL second T20I Live on SonyLIV and Sony SIX. on SonyLIV.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I

An inexperienced Sri Lankan side staged a remarkable upset on top-ranked Pakistan with a 64-run victory in their first Twenty20 of the three-match series on Saturday, and Pakistan will be aiming to make a comeback when they host the visitors for the second game in Lahore. Eighth-Ranked Sri Lanka scored 165-5 before dismissing hosts Pakistan for 101 in the series opener. The home side's head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, has come out in support of his team and stressed on backing the comeback men, Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad after they failed to impress in the first game. Danushka Gunathalika scored a half-century in the first game for Sri Lanka which set the tone for the visitors. For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain was the glaring positive from an otherwise disappointing game, as he bagged a hat-trick. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch the game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka live on SonyLIV, Sony SIX, PTV and Ten Sports.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on October 7 (Monday).

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I being played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I is being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

You can watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on SonyLIV online. You can also watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on TV on Sony SIX in India, PTV and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.