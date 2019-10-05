Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Watch PAK vs SL Live on SonyLIV and Sony SIX

Image Source : AP Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Full details on when and where to watch PAK vs SL Live on SonyLIV and Sony SIX.

Pakistan clinched the ODI series 2-0 at Karachi on Wednesday after the first match was washed out. But Sri Lanka fought well and scored 297 runs in the third and final ODI with opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka recording a career-best 133. And Sri Lankan team will aim to carry forward the momentum when they take on the hosts in the three-match T20I series. "T20 is such a format that you can't take any team lightly. The way Sri Lanka came back in the last ODI and gave us a strong fight we are not going to take them lightly," Sarfaraz had told the reporters ahead of the first game. And even as Sri Lanka have a considerably weaker team, the shortest format of the game is the most unpredictable, and so, we can expect an exciting contest. (Live Scorecard)

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on October 5 (Saturday).

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I being played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I is being played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amerat.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

There's no live telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I. However, you can stream the match.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.