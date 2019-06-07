Highlights, World Cup 2019, Match 11: Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after wash out

Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Rain played spoilsport in Bristol, causing a damp pitch which saw the match being abandoned and both nations sharing a point each in the World Cup.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2019 21:16 IST
Match Abandoned due to rain

PAK vs SL, World Cup 2019: THE GAME HAS BEEN CALLED OFF!!! The rain did stop till around 4 hours from the stipulated start and even once it did, the outfield had wet patches which could compromise the safety of the players and it could not be dried in time. Hence, the umpires have decided to abandon this game and award 1 point each to either team. Do not know which side will be more disappointed with this result but both might be upset as both had come here on the back of a win. Unfortunately, they will have to contend with sharing points. That is all from Bristol and a fruitless Friday, we could not have any action but we will return on Saturday with hope of a Super Saturday. (Scorecard | When and where to watch)

19.17 IST: The first inspection is done and another one is expected at 19.45 IST. 

18.40 IST: GOOD NEWS! The cover is beginning to come off and inspection is expected at 7.00 PM IST. 

15.45 IST: No good news to provide as rain continues to pour in Bristol.


14.36 IST: The downpour continues



14.25 IST: It is currently raining in Bristol and the toss has been delayed.

Brief preview:  Buoyed by their comprehensive win over tournament favourites England, Pakistan will look to carry on the momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in their third World Cup game at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday. Both the teams, who were outplayed in their opening games, won their second games and made sure their fans don't lose hope. While Pakistan were more convincing in their win against England, Sri Lanka were a bit rusty, especially in the batting department where they suffered a horrific batting collapse and almost surrendered before underdogs Afghanistan.

