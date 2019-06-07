Highlights, World Cup 2019, Match 11: Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after wash out

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019, Match 11: Toss delayed due to rain

Match Abandoned due to rain

Highlights, World Cup 2019, Match 11: Match abandoned due to rain, points shared.

The rain did stop till around 4 hours from the stipulated start and even once it did, the outfield had wet patches which could compromise the safety of the players and it could not be dried in time. Hence, the umpires have decided to abandon this game and award 1 point each to either team. Do not know which side will be more disappointed with this result but both might be upset as both had come here on the back of a win. Unfortunately, they will have to contend with sharing points. That is all from Bristol and a fruitless Friday, we could not have any action but we will return on Saturday with hope of a Super Saturday.

19.17 IST: The first inspection is done and another one is expected at 19.45 IST.

Some positive news from Bristol – the rain has stopped, and we'll be having a pitch inspection at 2:30 pm. #PAKvSL #WeHaveWeWill #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/XJX4XCCDNa — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

18.40 IST: GOOD NEWS! The cover is beginning to come off and inspection is expected at 7.00 PM IST.

Still pretty hard to get one past @GraemeSmith49!



The rain delay has allowed our commentators to stretch their legs and have their own little game 😀 😀 😀 pic.twitter.com/Oa7aLqLTGB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

#OnThisDay in 1975, England's Dennis Amiss hit the first-ever Men's Cricket World Cup hundred, against India at Lord's! pic.twitter.com/Sx2gxAqli8 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

The weather may not be great – but the fans are still smiling. #PAKvSL #LionsRoar #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/TRT4eVIxZy — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

15.45 IST: No good news to provide as rain continues to pour in Bristol.



14.36 IST: The downpour continues





It is currently raining in Bristol and the toss has been delayed.Buoyed by their comprehensive win over tournament favourites England, Pakistan will look to carry on the momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in their third World Cup game at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday. Both the teams, who were outplayed in their opening games, won their second games and made sure their fans don't lose hope. While Pakistan were more convincing in their win against England, Sri Lanka were a bit rusty, especially in the batting department where they suffered a horrific batting collapse and almost surrendered before underdogs Afghanistan.