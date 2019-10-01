Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Fans troll PCB as floodlights fail twice in Karachi

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was halted on two different occasions as floodlights failed in Karachi's National Stadium.

IANS
Karachi Published on: October 01, 2019 17:41 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was halted on two different occasions as floodlights failed in Karachi's National Stadium.

It was after nearly 10 years that an international 50-over match was being played in this city. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to face embarrassment as one of the six floodlights at the National Stadium malfunctioned twice leading to interruptions in the game when the visiting Sri Lanka team was chasing the 306-run target.

The interruptions disrupted the play for around 26 minutes on Monday and netizens took no time in slamming the PCB for lack of preparation for the matches. A brilliant ton from Babar Azam had helped the host team put up a competitive 305-run total against the islanders after which pacer Usman Shinwari starred with a five-wickets haul to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.

"Are they hosting a gully cricket?? Power off at Karachi..Lol#PAKvSL," a user tweeted.

"#PAKvSL Lights are on the strike," another user said on Twitter. Another angry fan said: "What the hell the management has been doing all the time. The lights are down after every 5 minutes. Embarrassing moment for @TheRealPCB#PAKvSL."

Another user sarcastically wrote: "#PAKvSL, pay bill for uninterrupted power supply."

After the win, Pakistan lead the three-match ODI rubber 1-0 with the first game being washed out and the final contest slated to be held on Thursday.

