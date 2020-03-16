Monday, March 16, 2020
     
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: ODI and Test in Karachi postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pakistan's ODI and Test matches against Bangladesh, which were scheduled in April, have been postponed.

New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2020 12:19 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/ICC

Pakistan's ODI and Test matches against Bangladesh, which were scheduled in April, have been postponed.

The ODI and Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was scheduled post the completion of the Pakistan Super League, have been postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan had won the first Test of the series by an innings and 44 runs.

The spread of coronavirus has forced suspension on major sporting events around the globe. While the Pakistan Super League is being played behind closed doors, Indian Premier League has been suspended till April 15.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.

The ODI series between New Zealand and Australia was abandoned while England also called off their tour to Sri Lanka.

