Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup: Pakistan hope against hope versus Bangladesh

PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH, 2019 WORLD CUP MATCH 43: LIVE UPDATESPakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43, 2019 World Cup Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh live from Lord's, London. One toss of a coin could deal a fatal blow to Pakistan's erratic Cricket World Cup campaign. Pakistan go into its match against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday knowing already that it is effectively out of contention for a semifinal spot. New Zealand is fourth with 11 points at the end of its nine group games. Fifth-place Pakistan can draw level with the Black Caps on points if they beat Bangladesh — who can't qualify — but need to win by 300-plus runs to advance. That's never been achieved before in ODI history. Pakistan could see even those remote hopes end without a ball being bowled if it loses the toss and Bangladesh chooses to bat, eliminating any chance for Pakistan to radically improve its net run-rate. Follow all the live updates and live cricket score of the PAK vs BAN match live here at indiatvnews.com (Match scorecard | How to live stream Bangladesh vs Pakistan)
PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH, LIVE FROM LORD'S: TOSS AT 2.30 PM IST
13.40 IST: Babar Azam wants to be the best in the world
🗣️ "My dream is that I rank amongst the top players and prove to be better for the team."
When it mattered the most, Babar Azam came through with a brilliant 💯 against New Zealand. He talks to @ZAbbasOfficial about that knock, his favourite shots and cricketing ambition
13.30 IST: Pakistan arrive at Lord's
Pakistan arrive at Lord's
13.20 IST: Sarfaraz Ahmed believes miracles do happen and Pakistan can still qualify for semi-finals
Pakistan need to bat first, score 400 runs, dismiss Bangladesh for 84, and win by a margin of 316 runs but if they bat second, their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals will be none. [Read full story here]
Brief preview: Their semifinal chances reduced to just a mathematical possibility, former champions Pakistan will need an improbable win over Bangladesh to have a shot at making the semifinals of the World Cup when the two sides clash on Friday. Pakistan's resurgence in the World Cup looked eerily close to the 1992 Cup-winning edition before India's loss to England dented their hopes of a semifinal spot and when New Zealand went down to the hosts last night, it was almost over for them. [Read full preview here]