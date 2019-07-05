Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup: Pakistan hope against hope versus Bangladesh

PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH, 2019 WORLD CUP MATCH 43: LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH, LIVE FROM LORD'S: TOSS AT 2.30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh live from Lord's, London. One toss of a coin could deal a fatal blow to Pakistan's erratic Cricket World Cup campaign. Pakistan go into its match against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday knowing already that it is effectively out of contention for a semifinal spot. New Zealand is fourth with 11 points at the end of its nine group games. Fifth-place Pakistan can draw level with the Black Caps on points if they beat Bangladesh — who can't qualify — but need to win by 300-plus runs to advance. That's never been achieved before in ODI history. Pakistan could see even those remote hopes end without a ball being bowled if it loses the toss and Bangladesh chooses to bat, eliminating any chance for Pakistan to radically improve its net run-rate. Follow all the live updates and live cricket score of the PAK vs BAN match live here at indiatvnews.com ( Match scorecard

13.40 IST: Babar Azam wants to be the best in the world





🗣️ "My dream is that I rank amongst the top players and prove to be better for the team."



When it mattered the most, Babar Azam came through with a brilliant 💯 against New Zealand. He talks to @ZAbbasOfficial about that knock, his favourite shots and cricketing ambition ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/crN4Uq283t — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019

Pakistan arrive at Lord's

Pakistan need to bat first, score 400 runs, dismiss Bangladesh for 84, and win by a margin of 316 runs but if they bat second, their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals will be none. [Read full story here]

Brief preview: Their semifinal chances reduced to just a mathematical possibility, former champions Pakistan will need an improbable win over Bangladesh to have a shot at making the semifinals of the World Cup when the two sides clash on Friday. Pakistan's resurgence in the World Cup looked eerily close to the 1992 Cup-winning edition before India's loss to England dented their hopes of a semifinal spot and when New Zealand went down to the hosts last night, it was almost over for them. [Read full preview here]