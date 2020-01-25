Image Source : AP Live Streaming Cricket, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Watch PAK vs BAN live match online

Live Streaming Cricket, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Watch PAK vs BAN live match online on SonyLIV

Pakistan won the first T20I of the three-match series by 5 wickets after Shoaib Malik 's unbeaten 58 off 45 balls. It was an all-round performance from the home team and they will be looking to replicate the success on Saturday at the same venue. With little time to prepare, the mindset will be the same and Pakistan will need to win the remaining two matches as well to retain their No.1 ranking in T20I cricket. Follow all the live updates from the 2nd PAK vs BAN T20I live from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore here at indiatvsports.com.

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match start?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live cricket match will start at 02.30 PM.

Where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match being played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I is being played at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match Today?

You can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I on Sony ESPN.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Ahsan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shafiul Islam