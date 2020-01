Image Source : AP IMAGE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Match, 1st T20I: Watch PAK vs BAN live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Match, 1st T20I: Pakistan captain Babar Azam knows very well that only a clean sweep against Bangladesh can help his country retain the No. 1 ranking in Twenty20s when they meet in the first of the three-match series on Friday. “When you think that you have to retain the No. 1 spot, every match is do or die for us,” Babar said Thursday. “We have planned accordingly, we have talked to the players that they should give 110% to retain this No.1 ranking.” Pakistan will lose its No. 1 ranking if it doesn’t beat Bangladesh 3-0. Even a 2-1 victory will see Australia pushing Pakistan to second. Here are the details of When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand live cricket match online on Sony Liv. (Live SCORECARD)

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Cricket Match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will be played on January 24 (Friday).

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match start?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I live cricket match will start at 02.30 PM.

Where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match being played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I is being played at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I on Sony ESPN.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I?

Pakistan Squad:Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Ahsan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh Squad:Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shafiul Islam