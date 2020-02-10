1st Test: Pakistan cruise to innings-and-44-run victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Image Source : AP Pakistan registered a dominating victory over Bangladesh in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Pakistan didn't need teenage paceman Naseem Shah as they finished off a resounding innings and 44-run victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the first Test.

Bangladesh, which needed 86 runs to avoid innings defeat with only four wickets in hand when it resumed Monday, was bowled out for 168 within 1 1/2 hours.

Legs-pinner Yasir Shah returned 4-58 after left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (1-39) had trapped captain Mominul Haque (41) leg before wicket in the first over of the day.

The 16-year-old Naseem didn't bowl on day four after leaving the field Sunday with sore left ribs shortly after becoming the youngest bowler in Test cricket history to take a hat-trick. He finished the innings with figures of 4-26.

Liton Das (29) and Rubel Hossain (5) frustrated Pakistan for nearly an hour before Mohammad Abbas (1-33) had Rubel lbw. Yasir wrapped up the match by removing Liton and Abu Jayed (3) in successive overs.

Pakistan, with 140 points, is in No. 4 place in the ICC World Test Championship behind India (360), Australia (296) and England (146).

Bangladesh return to Pakistan in April to play the second Test of the series and a one-off ODI at Karachi.

Last month, Bangladesh agreed to split the tour to Pakistan into three phases because of its security concerns. It lost the Twenty20 series at Lahore 2-0.