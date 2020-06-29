Pakistan team arrives in England for Test and T20I series

Image Source : TWITTER/THEREALPCB The 31-member team, which includes 20 players and 11 members of support staff, reached England on Sunday.

Amid COVID-19 threats, the Pakistan cricket contingent, including 20 players and support staff, arrived in England on Sunday for their upcoming assignment in which they are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September.

The Pakistan cricketers and the support staff arrived in Manchester on a chartered flight from Lahore and were then transported to Worcestershire. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video of the team's arrival on their official Twitter handle in which both the players and the support staff were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The team will now undergo England and Wales Cricket Board testing before completing their 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train and practice. The side will then move to Derbyshire on July 13.

Six of Pakistan's 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers -- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz -- have been held back in Lahore and would be sent to England only after two of their successive tests return negative.

The ECB has still not announced the dates for the series which will be played behind-closed-doors.

England are currently scheduled to take on West Indies in the three-Test series beginning July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

