Pakistan Super League semifinals and final postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan Super League's semi-final and final matches, scheduled to be held on March 17 and March 18, have been postponed due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed the development, announcing that the remaining PSL 2020 matches will be rescheduled later.

The first semi-final of the PSL 2020 was between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, while the second semi-final was to be played between the Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Both the matches were scheduled to be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The same ground was also scheduled to host the PSL 2020 final on March 18.

Pakistan on Monday saw a huge surge of 83 cases of coronavirus, mostly in the Sindh province, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 136.

Earlier, Pakistan have postponed next month’s test match and a one-day cricket international against Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh was due to arrive at Karachi on March 29 ahead of a one-dayer on April 1. The test match — the second in the series — had been scheduled to start April 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said it will work together with the Bangladesh Cricket Board “to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment.”