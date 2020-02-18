Pakistan Super League 2020 to carry total prize money of $1 million

Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMQUETTA The 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League will carry a total prize money of $1 million, with $500,000 going to the winners of the tournament.

The 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament, will carry a total prize money of $1 million. The winners of the tournament will collect a cheque of $500K, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of $200K, it was announced on Tuesday.

In addition to the above, there will be a number of other cash awards, including $4,500 each to all the 34 player of the matches. Furthermore, $80K will be equally distributed to player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and spirit of cricket award winner.

The remaining amount will be distributed for other match-related awards like best catch, best run-out and most sixes.

The 34-match 32-day PSL 2020 will start from Thursday and will end on March 22. The six-team tournament will be held across four venues with Karachi staging nine, Lahore 14, Rawalpindi eight and Multan three games.

The opening match of the league will be held between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time former winners Islamabad United at the National Stadium.