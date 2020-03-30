Pakistan’s rising talent Haider Ali wants to bat like 'idol' Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

Despite comparisons with Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's counterpart Babar Azam, rising talent Haider Ali wants to bat like Rohit Sharma and called India’s limited-overs vice-captain as his idol.

“My idol is Rohit Sharma. The best thing about him is his strike rate and I want that in my game,” said the 19-year-old Haider Ali in a video with Cricket Pakistan.

Haider recently made headlines with his impressive knocks in the Pakistan Super League where he scored 239 runs in 9 matches before the tournament was postponed owing to the rising concern of coronavirus in the nation.

His batting technique and stroke making is what had prompted former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja to compare him with Babar and Kohli.

‘‘Haider has immense talent and has made a name for himself in his first season of PSL,’’ Raja said in a Youtube video.

‘‘However, he needs to bring consistency in his performance and his ideal position is number three in the batting order. He has big quality shots in his armour and doesn’t need to improvise much as his power-hitting base is quite strong.’’

‘‘Haider needs to follow the approach of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. These two doesn’t improvise much as they have so much talent and rely mainly on conventional shots. Haider has a similar talent as Babar and Kohli, but just needs to work on his game awareness and play longer innings,’’ he added.

Besides the shortest format, Haider averages 49.60 in the seven first-class matches he has played till date and averages 43.60 in five List A games.