Pakistan officially eliminated from World Cup, New Zealand seal last semi-final spot

While it was imminent that Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals were non-existent, the Green Gang are now officially eliminated from the 2019 World Cup. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted 315/9 courtesy of Imam-ul-Haq's century and Babar Azam's 96, but with that target, Bangladesh needed to score just 6 runs to eliminate the Sarfaraz Ahmed led side and the Bangla Tigers did just that at Lord's on Friday.

New Zealand have QUALIFIED for #CWC19 semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/KCi4ISclqQ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

With Pakistan out, New Zealand grabbed the final semi-final spot as they have a higher Net Run Rate (NRR). Even if Pakistan win the clash against Bangladesh, they would be level on points with the New Zealanders but would have a lesser NRR than the Kiwis, giving the Kane Williamson side a chance at redemption after they lost three back to back matches against Pakistan, England and Australia, removing them from the top spot which they held for a while.

Pakistan lost three of the 8 matches they played - West Indies, India and Australia, and losing to the Aussies is one the Men in Green will regret as they came ever so close, but couldn't cross the finishing line.

It seemed the 1992 champions are resigned to the fact that such a victory would remain out of their reach and it was business as usual for them.

After electing to bat, Pakistan owed their total to young batsmen Imam-ul-Haq (100) and Babar Azam (96), as they added 157 runs for the second wicket.

While Imam, aged 23, became the youngest Pakistan player to score a hundred in a World Cup game, Azam missed out on his second century in the tournament by just four runs.

Imad Wasim's quick-fire 26-ball 43 took Pakistan past 300.