Pakistan batsmen's 30-40s were for team, Indian players scored centuries for themselves: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Image Source : TWITTER- @THEREALPCB Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that while the Indian batting order was superior to Pakistan's, the latter contributed for the team.

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has hinted that Indian players used to score centuries for personal milestones, while Pakistan batsmen played for the team. Inzamam, who has also captained the Pakistan side, made the claim during a conversation with Ramiz Raja for his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan cricketer said that even as the Indian batting order was superior to that of Pakistan's on paper, the Pakistan batsmen always contributed for the team.

"When we played against India, their batting was more powerful than us on paper. But even our batsmen scored 30 or 40 runs, it was for the team, but for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves. So, that was the difference between the two sides,” Inzamam said.

The Pakistan batsman also heaped praise on former captain Imran Khan, who led the side to 1992 World Cup triumph. Inzamam said that while Imran wasn't a very technical captain, he used to back the players which earned him respect.

Inzamam, too, was one of the players Imran Khan backed significantly even when he couldn't perform to his potential. In the end, the right-handed batsman shined for the side in the 1992 World Cup, playing key role in the win against New Zealand and in the final against England.

"Imran bhai wasn't a very technical captain, but he used to back the players to the hilt. If he thought that some player was good, he used to back him tremendously. He wouldn't drop him after one bad series," the former Pakistan captain said.

"That is the reason everyone in the side used to respect him, and continues to respect him even today," Inzamam further added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage