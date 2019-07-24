Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq accused of having multiple affairs

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has landed in controversy after a slew of leaked messages were out on social media allegedly of him having multiple affairs and cheating on girls.

According to reports, a Twitter user has leaked some WhatsApp chats and accused Imam of exploiting women.

So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1: pic.twitter.com/UzIl98ryAw — Aman (@LalaLoyalist) July 24, 2019

Imam's WhatsApp chats with four women have been leaked on social media.

Imam was an integral part of Pakistan's World Cup campaign and scored a 100 against Bangladesh at Lord's helping his team win by 94 runs. But Pakistan, in the end, fell short on net run rate and could not make the semifinals finishing fifth behind eventual runners-up New