Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq accused of having multiple affairs

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq accused of having multiple affairs

Imam's WhatsApp chats with four women have been leaked on social media.

IANS IANS
Karachi Updated on: July 25, 2019 0:00 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq accused of having multiple affairs

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has landed in controversy after a slew of leaked messages were out on social media allegedly of him having multiple affairs and cheating on girls.

According to reports, a Twitter user has leaked some WhatsApp chats and accused Imam of exploiting women.

Imam's WhatsApp chats with four women have been leaked on social media. 

Imam was an integral part of Pakistan's World Cup campaign and scored a 100 against Bangladesh at Lord's helping his team win by 94 runs. But Pakistan, in the end, fell short on net run rate and could not make the semifinals finishing fifth behind eventual runners-up New

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVirat Kohli breaks into top 10 richest sportspersons on Instagram, Ronaldo tops list Next Story  