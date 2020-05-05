Owners of Kolkata Knight Riders looking to invest in The Hundred: Report

Image Source : BCCI Kolkata Knight Riders

Owners of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to invest in The Hundred, the new flagship tournament of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

'The Telegraph' newspaper reported that the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR are open to investing in the 100-ball a side competition, which has now been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECB, which can lose over 300 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the pandemic, is re-evaluating its earlier stance of not allowing private investment in the tournament, the newspaper reported.

KKR owners also have a presence in the Caribbean Premier League, having bought the Trinidad franchise in 2015.

Last week, the ECB had postponed The Hundred's inaugural edition to next year.

It was supposed to start in July.

