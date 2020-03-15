Over-50s World Cup joins list of cricket events called off due to coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : @CALLAAGHAN169/INSTAGRAM Over-50s World Cup cancelled

Joining the list of events that have been called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic is the over-50s World Cup. The tournament was into its third round when the medical committee ascertained two primary risks because of the spread of the virus, and more so because of the age of the participants and the venue of the event.

The tournament is being held in South Africa where 95 per cent of the cases recorded are from foreigners according to Dr Parag Pandya, the head of the medical committee of the tournament. The coronavirus is also the most fatal among adults over the age of 50.

Cricket South Africa released a statement on Sunday after the end of the third round of matches. The statement also mentions that seven of the 11 teams have been staying at a hotel in Cape Town and will remain there until further arrangements.

Amid the matches called off are the India-South Africa ODI series and the limited-overs contest between Australia and New Zealand. In India, domestic matches have been put on hold while IPL 2020 has been suspended until April 15.