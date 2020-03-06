Our little bundle of joy has arrived: Wriddhiman Saha, wife Romi welcome baby boy into family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Wriddhiman Saha holding his baby boy

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and his wife Romi Mitra on Friday welcomed a baby boy into his family. Wriddhiman shared the picture on his Instagram account to make the announcement.

"Our little bundle of joy has arrived! Me, @romi_mitra and big sister Anvi are ecstatic to welcome our little baby boy into this world. #2020baby," captioned Wriddhiman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the news, sending the family love and cheers. "It's a BOYYYYY!! Baby Sending cheers & love to the @Wriddhipops

family from the #SRH family!! It's these 'little' things that bring joy to life," the franchise wrote on Twitter.

It's a BOYYYYY!! 👶 Sending cheers & love to the @Wriddhipops family from the #SRH family!! It's these 'little' things that bring joy to life. #SRHFamily #OrangeArmy https://t.co/niIqBw78nG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 6, 2020

Wriddhiman is recently back from the tour of New Zealand, although he wasn't part of the playing XI.

Rishabh Pant was considered ahead of the veteran, a decision, that was criticised by Sandeep Patil, the former India batsman and selector.

"You are promoting Rishabh Pant, but playing with the career of Wriddhiman Saha," Patil was quoted as saying by Mid-day. "Saha will always be my first choice as wicketkeeper simply because you need experience and he is more experienced."

Saha will next feature in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra where Bengal will be looking for their first trophy since 1989/90 season.