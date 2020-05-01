Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Only he can win the title with a few resources around: Yusuf Pathan praises IPL-winning captain

Veteran India allrounder Yusuf Pathan recalled memories of his time at Rajasthan Royals from the initial seasons of Indian Premier League. Yusuf played for the Rajasthan's franchise in the first three seasons of the tournament.

The 37-year-old Pathan was one of the strongest pillars of Rajasthan Royal's miraculous show in the first season of IPL, where they became the inaugural champions.

Pathan heaped praises on his captain at Rajasthan - Shane Warne. The destructive allrounder claimed that only Warne can win the IPL without any stars in the team.

“I played for three years under Shane Warne in IPL. There are many memories with him. He used to guide us how to dismiss batsmen well before the game and we used to implement them and batsmen used to get out in a similar fashion,” Yusuf Pathan said in an Instagram Live session with Crictracker.

Yusuf scored 435 runs in the first season of IPL and scalped 8 wickets. He made a big name for himself after the successful season.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t play for more than three years under him. Without any big players, he took our team to the final and won the title in the inaugural edition, there were many domestic players and less international stars during that time in RR. Only a captain like him can win the title with a few resources around,” he added.

Pathan joined Kolkata Knight Riders franchise after spending three seasons at Rajasthan. Yusuf's journey at KKR was also eventful as he clinched two more IPL titles under Gautam Gambhir's leadership. Later he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, unfortunately, he went unsold in the IPL 2020 auction last year.

