Only difference is different colour: Justin Langer ahead of D/N Test against Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Justin Langer

Australia will take on Pakistan in their second Test of the series and before the Day-Night game, coach Justin Langer said readying his players for a return to Pink Ball match is about an evolution rather than a revolution.

The second Test here, starting on Friday, will be the first of Australia's two back-to-back Tests played with a pink ball, with the series opener against New Zealand in Perth next month to also be a Day-Night clash.

Australia have played more day-night Tests than any other nation.

Speaking on the game, Langer said: "It's just adjusting. The only difference is the different colour and the best players adapt to it. I can't see that (a specialist pink-ball team) happening."

"They've got to adapt to a red ball, a pink ball and white ball. They've got to adapt to Test cricket, four-day cricket, one-day cricket, and T20 cricket. The best players are able to do that, and the best teams are able to do that," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

In the first Test at Brisbane, Australia had thrashed the visitors by an innings and 5 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.