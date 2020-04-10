Online coaching alert! R Ashwin uses Rajinikanth video to share 'fielding drills' for fans

Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth

With coronavirus hitting the pause button on world sports, resulting in postponement or cancellation of major sports events, sportspersons are trying to keep themselves and the fans engaged through various unique social-media posts or through Q&A sessions. And veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday shared an array of funny videos for his fans amid the lockdown.

One of those videos had a suggestion of a fielding drill for fans which involved footage of Rajinikanth from one of his films where the actor is seen showing superhuman reflexes in catching bombs aimed at him.

Ashwin shared the video with the caption, "Online coaching alert: some fielding drills. Please try it at home but not with explosives, strictly soft balls. by our Thalaivar #lockdownlessons lmao"

some fielding drills. Please try it at home but not with explosives, strictly soft balls. 😂 by our Thalaivar #lockdownlessons lmao https://t.co/b57gSMnDYh — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2020

Ashwin was slated to be part of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League wherein he would start for Delhi Daredevils. But the season has been suspended until April 15 owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus, although situation hint that staging the tournament even behind closed doors seem highly improbable.