On this day: India beat Pakistan to become the first-ever Twenty20 World Champions

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On September 24, 2007, India lifted the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup title, as MS Dhoni's young brigade defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Prior to the first-ever Twenty20 World Cup tournament in South Africa, the Indian team were already written off by a majority of cricket fans and experts around the world. The side had only played one game in the shortest format, and the side was relatively young.

However, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team wrote history when it defeated all odds to become the Twenty20 World Champions in its inaugural global tournament. The side defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in the final to stage a remarkable victory, which announced the arrival of Dhoni as a captain, and the Indian team as a new force in the cricketing world.

Perhaps, the lack of experience in his format came as a blessing in disguise for the youngsters, as they were spared of the hype which is usually built around India's cricketing adventures.

This day, in 2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣#TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions 😎🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o7gUrTF8XN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

The regulars - MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan remained a vital part of the side throughout the tournament, and incredible efforts pitched in from the rest of the side at certain moments to put Team India's name in the record books.

India's campaign saw a bowl-out against Pakistan in the group stage itself, in which Dhoni's side cruised to win, hitting the stumps on three successive occasions with no reply. The side did face a setback with a loss to New Zealand, but Yuvraj Singh's miraculous six-sixes off Stuart Broad's over set the foundation for a stunning win over England, as the side returned in race for a position in the semifinal.

Eventually, India defeated the hosts South Africa to set up a clash against Australia in the second semifinal in Durban. The mighty Australian side had been the champions of the fifty-over world cup, and included the likes of Mathew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds and Michael Hussey.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India celebrating the victory.

India defied the odds again, as they showed the world that this Aussie side was beatable in brilliant fashion. It was an incredible effort from the Indian bowling line-up, as the Men in Blue successfully defended 189 to secure a 15-run win. Sreesanth conceded only 12 in four overs, taking two crucial wickets, and Harbhajan Singh also only went for run-a-ball.

In the final, Gautam Gambhir shined with the bat as he scored 75 off 54 deliveries to take India's score to 157. Again, it was an all-round effort from the Indian bowling line-up wrapped-up perfectly by Joginder Sharma, as Misbah-ul-Haq's heroics went in vain.

Joginder defended 13 runs in the final over despite being hit for a six on the third delivery, as a mistimed scoop from the Pakistan batsman landed the ball straight into Sreesanth's hands.

"It's one of the things I will treasure for the rest of my life. I'd like to congratulate the boys and thank them for the response they have given me. No-one expected us to win and the way we played today we deserve a big celebration," MS Dhoni would go on to say, as a nation rejoiced a historic triumph.