Monday, July 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. On this day: Harmanpreet Kaur's incredible 171-run innings against Australia steers India to WWC17 final

On this day: Harmanpreet Kaur's incredible 171-run innings against Australia steers India to WWC17 final

During the course of her 115-ball innings, she scored an unbeaten 171 which included 20 boundaries and seven sixes.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2020 12:40 IST
harmanpreet kaur, harmanpreet kaur india, harmanpreet kaur team india
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

During the course of her 115-ball innings, she scored an unbeaten 171 which included 20 boundaries and seven sixes.

Harmanpreet Kaur is regarded as one of the most destructive batters in the history of women's cricket and on this day, three years ago, she lived up to that billing as she tore into the Australian attack and helped India secure a place in the Women's World Cup final in 2017.

Mithali Raj's decision to bat first didn't go down well as openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut were dismissed for just 35 on board.

Related Stories

Mithali and Harmanpreet guided India past the 100-run mark but skipper perished soon. That is when Harmanpreet started to go berserk and batted superbly with the lower order.

During the course of her 115-ball innings, she scored an unbeaten 171 which included 20 boundaries and seven sixes. Her strike-rate in the rain-marred game was 148.6 as India put up a score of 281/4 in 42 overs.

Harmanpreet's 171* remains the sixth highest score in women's ODIs, behind Amelia Kerr (232*), Belinda Clarke (229*), Deepti Sharma (188), Chamari Attapatu (178*) and Charlotte Edwards (173*).

Chasing the target, Australia didn't get off to a great start either as their top-three departed for just 21 on the board. Elyse Vilani and Alex Blackwell slammed respective half-centuries but in the end, it wasn't enough as India sealed a place in the final courtesy of a 36-run win. India, however, lost to eventual champions England in a nail-biting summit clash played at the Lords.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X