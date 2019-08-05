On his birthday, BCCI wishes Venkatesh Prasad with clip of his iconic World Cup moment

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad turns 49, and BCCI took to Twitter to wish him with the clip of his brilliant delivery to Pakistan's Aamir Sohail.

Venkatesh Prasad turns 49 today, and BCCI wished the former Indian pacer with his iconic delivery to Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail during the 1996 World Cup.

The passage of play became one of the most remembered moments in the World Cup history, as well as the history of the games between both sides.

Aamir Sohail smacked Prasad for a boundary on the previous delivery and incited the bowler further by pointing towards the boundary, which made the wicket-taking delivery all-the-more iconic among the Indian cricket fans.

Prasad uprooted Sohail's stumps, and gave him the send-off.

Take a look:

This moment is etched forever in every cricket fan's minds. Perfect time to take everyone in a rewind!!! Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad! pic.twitter.com/53tudIiSA4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2019

It has been 23 years since the incident, and prior to the game between India and Pakistan in this year's World Cup, many fans recollected the moment between Prasad and Sohail.