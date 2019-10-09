Oman's Khawar Ali becomes 10th player to take men's T20I hat-trick

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Khawar Ali becomes the 7th player to take a hat-trick in men's international cricket across all the three formats this year.

Oman leg-spinner Khawar Ali scripted his name in the history books as he picked up a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the Oman Pentangular T20I series here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old leggie packed back Netherlands batsman AJ Staal, CN Ackermann and RE van der Merwe in the first three deliveries of the tenth over to achieve the feat. Ali later also dismissed BD Glover to return with impressive figures of 4/16 from his 3.3 overs.

Riding on Ali's show, Oman restricted their opponents to a paltry 94 runs in 15.3 overs and later overhauled the target in 15.1 overs.

Ali's hat-trick was the tenth hat-trick in men's T20Is and the seventh hat-trick in men's internationals in the 2019 calender year across the three formats of the game.